Leeds United transfer news: Victor Orta holds talks; young player signed but not yet announced

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has talked with the club's transfer target in central midfield, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

The report suggests that, while a deal is not advanced for the unnamed player, Orta has held talks with the midfielder in question.

Indeed, he is believed to working to convince the player to move to Elland Road having recently pulled off a coup by beating AC Milan to the signing of Barcelona's Junior Firpo.

Elsewhere, their work continues on the youth recruitment front, with one young talent said to have been signed but not yet announced.

Which midfielders have been linked with Leeds?

Cagliari star Nahitan Nandez has been linked with a move to Elland Road but a recent report in The Athletic suggested Leeds were unlikely to sign the Uruguay star.

Closer to home, Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien has also been touted as a potential target although The Sun's Alan Nixon did admit there was a mystery player ahead of him on the club's shopping list.

Rodrigo de Paul is another name to have frequently been linked with Leeds, although the Argentine looks close to a move to La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.

What youngsters have Leeds signed?

The club recently completed the capture of Birmingham City's young forward, Amari Miller.

Elsewhere, moves for the likes of Bradford City's prodigious young goalkeeper in Darryl Ombang and Celtic's young defender Leo Hjelde - who has been compared to Virgil van Dijk - have been reported too.

In terms of outgoings, Robbie Gotts has reportedly (via Football Insider) been told to find a new club as those behind the scenes do not believe he is good enough to realistically challenge for a starting berth under Bielsa.

What has Noel Whelan said about Leeds' summer plans?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Leeds player Noel Whelan revealed he expected the club to make a big signing in midfield.

“I expect another couple of signings at least," he said.

"When the Euros comes to an end I think we will see even more business done. Victor Orta will be working on a number of other signings. A lot of negotiating needs to be done.

“When we think about where we need to get to as a football club, the squad needs to be bigger, better and stronger. That is the only way we can break into the European places. I expect a couple more signings to come through the door before the end of the window.

“I think there is two key positions that will prioritise now that we’ve got a left-back coming in. We need a quality centre-forward to help Patrick Bamford and another option in the middle of the park.”

