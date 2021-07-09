England and Italy will go toe-to-toe for Euro 2020 glory on Sunday evening.

England vs Italy nears

After a chaotic few weeks of international action, everything comes down to 90 minutes of action, plus the possibility of extra time and penalties, under the iconic Wembley arch in London.

It's a historic occasion for the Three Lions because their clash with Italy marks the first time that they have reached the final of a major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

That very climax also happened to be played on the Wembley turf with England famously securing a 4-2 victory over West Germany courtesy of Sir Geoff Hurst's hat-trick.

England vs Italy past meetings

However, England fans are well aware that overcoming Italy will be no easy task because Gli Azzurri have always made for difficult opponents at the World Cup and Euros.

In fact, England haven't won a single game against the Italians on the big stage, losing on all four occasions whenever they've met at major international tournaments.

The Three Lions were dumped out of Euro 1980 courtesy of a 1-0 defeat to Italy and missed out on a bronze medal at Italia 90 when they were defeated by the hosts in a third-place play-off.

Italy 2-1 England in 2014

England managed to hold on to a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes at Euro 2012, before coming up short in a penalty shootout, before their most recent clash ended in a 2-1 defeat at the 2014 World Cup.

And ahead of the Euro 2020 climax, we wanted to hone in on that most recent of England vs Italy clashes because there was no shortage of action and drama across a muggy night in Manaus.

Claudio Marchisio's emphatic finish and Daniel Sturridge's dramatic equaliser were certainly huge moments, but we're thinking more along the lines of iconic memories that slip under the radar.

And few continue to tickle supporters more than the ever-amusing footage of Joe Hart absolutely berated a World Cup ballboy just seconds after facing a stunning free-kick from Andrea Pirlo.

Joe Hart berating a ball boy

Just two years after Pirlo mugged off Hart with a Panenka penalty, the Italian icon came inches away from scoring an outrageous long-range strike that fooled the goalkeeper and struck the bar.

However, Hart had absolutely no plans to stand and admire the effort because as soon as it was out of play, he immediately demanded the ball in a crazy moment that the pitch-side cameras captured.

If it's still not ringing a bell or you're just desperate to relive Hart's pure passion, then don't let us hold you up any longer because the amusing footage can be enjoyed in all its glory down below:

You've got to feel sorry for the ball boy or girl that was on the receiving end of that!

Hart's passion for England

Given that Hart took a chunk out of the advertising hoardings and dropped the F-bomb for good measure, it's pretty clear that the England goalkeeper was, well, pumped up for the occasion.

You certainly couldn't fault Hart for the passion that he brought to the England fold, but there's perhaps reason to think that such high levels of energy actually worked against him at times.

While Hart was one of the world's best goalkeepers when he flew to Brazil, a series of errors at Euro 2016 were viewed by many as the beginning of the end for one of England's finest number ones.

As such, although Hart berating a ball boy certainly made for amusing viewing against Italy in 2014, we have our fingers crossed that Pickford won't lose his head quite so dramatically in 2021.

