Man United transfer news: Big update on £350k p/w star's Old Trafford future

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are considering letting David De Gea leave the club on loan amid fresh interest in the goalkeeper.

What’s the latest transfer news involving David De Gea?

Galetti claims that Man United are considering sending De Gea out on loan this summer, after being displaced by Dean Henderson in the first team this season.

The journalist reveals that the 30-year-old's future may lie away from Old Trafford and La Liga sides Valencia and Villarreal are the parties most interested in the Spaniard's services in the transfer window.

How did De Gea compare to Dean Henderson this season?

De Gea and Henderson spent the 2020/21 campaign locked in a fierce battle for United's first choice number one position. Both goalkeepers had a fair opportunity to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, but who performed better?

According to FBref, Henderson saved 76% of shots on his goal in the Premier League - which ranked him third among 'keepers in the top flight with more than three appearances. Meanwhile, De Gea was one of the worst in the division for save percentage with just 67.1%

However, the Spaniard edged Henderson for clean sheets as he achieved nine in the league this season, compared to just four for the England international. Although it should be noted that De Gea started 13 more league games than the 24-year-old.

The Football Terrace brings you the latest news on Raphael Varane to Manchester United and Chelsea's interest in Eduardo Camavinga...

Can Man United afford to keep De Gea on the bench?

Arguably not.

According to Salary Sport, De Gea's current contract sees him earn a staggering weekly wage of £350,000 - this makes him the highest paid asset at the club.

Not starting a player on such huge wages would be extremely counterproductive for United and therefore if Solskjaer would prefer to utilise Henderson in net next term, then the Red Devils should look to offload De Gea this summer - whether that's on loan or on a permanent basis.

1 of 12 How many times has Raphael Varane won the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid? 4 2 5 7

Have Man United signed another goalkeeper this summer?

Man United recently announced the signing of former Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton after he joined the club as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at his former side.

The 35-year-old is an experienced Premier League proven goalkeeper who would be more than capable of being the second choice option at United if one of Henderson or De Gea were to indeed leave the Manchester outfit this summer.

Heaton has made 116 appearances in England's top flight and has kept 28 clean sheets.

Last week it was also confirmed that 38-year-old backup Lee Grant had been rewarded with a one-year contract extension.

Whilst it is doubtful that he will feature much for the Red Devils, it means that Solskjaer has an abundance of options between the sticks at his disposal, allowing one of De Gea or Henderson to leave in order to free up funds.

News Now - Sport News