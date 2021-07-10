Leeds United transfer news: Club still keen on Rangers star Ryan Kent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United still retain an interest in the signing of Rangers' Ryan Kent, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The former Liverpool youngster has long been linked with a move to Elland Road after the Yorkshire club made a £10m offer for him in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT have previously been told that, while Rangers are confident of keeping him ahead of their return to the Champions League, the 24-year-old and his representatives are chasing a new deal at Ibrox.

Would Kent be a good signing for Leeds?

The Yorkshire Evening Post did recently suggest that signing a new wide forward could be something Leeds look to do as they attempt to build on a successful first season in the Premier League.

With the obvious caveat that Kent has been playing in the Scottish Premiership, a division generally considered to be lower in quality than the top flight of English football, it's important to remember that a number of success stories have made their way across the border in recent years.

Indeed, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Victor Wanyama have all prominently featured for major Premier League sides after moving down from Scotland.

According to WhoScored data, Kent averaged 2.4 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per game last season, averages which would see him rank second in every metric within the Leeds squad during the 2020/21 campaign.

Of course, it's not as easy as simply translating that over but, at 24, does look promising given Marcelo Bielsa's ability to improve players on the training pitch, as he has done by taking a Championship side into the top half of the Premier League.

What has been said about Ryan Kent and Leeds United?

Speaking back in October, director of football Victor Orta revealed that the club were keen on signing Kent but were 'realistic' in their valuations.

“We tried and we believe clearly Glasgow Rangers doesn’t want the player to leave," he said (via The Yorkshire Evening Post).

"It was never their plan to put Kent in the market.

“To be honest, we were realistic in a lot of situations, about salaries, keeping the plan, balancing staying in the Premier League and spending.

“I think the clubs we did business with were really good about the terms of payment. That is really key, for cash flow.

“People were intelligent to try and divide the payment terms which is really important for cash flow, the day by day."

