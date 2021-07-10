Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds still in the hunt to seal deal for 12-goal ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2020/21 campaign set to start in August, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as contenders for promotion in the Championship.

Having previously guided Brighton & Hove Abion and Newcastle United to the Premier League during his managerial career, Chris Hughton will be hoping to replicate this particular feat with Nottingham Forest in the not too distant future.

However, in order for his side to achieve a relative amount of success in this division later this year, the Reds boss will need to get his transfer recruitment spot-on.

One of the key reasons for why Forest were unable to kick-on under Hughton's guidance last season was their lack of creativity.

The Reds recorded the second-worst record in-front of goal alongside Birmingham City as they only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions.

In contrast, Forest's defensive record was relatively impressive as only Norwich City, Watford, Brentford and Swansea City conceded a fewer amount of goals in the Championship.

When you consider that these aforementioned clubs all finished in the top-four of the second-tier standings, it could be argued that the Reds may potentially reach new heights if they resolve their attacking issues.

Keeping this in mind, it is hardly a shock that Forest are reportedly interested in a player who managed to set the Eredivisie alight with his displays during the previous campaign.

A report from Dutch outlet Veronica Inside earlier this month suggested that the Reds were eyeing a move for Fortuna Sittard star Zian Flemming.

One of the club's stand-out performers last season, the attacking midfielder netted 12 goals in the Eredivisie and provided seven assists for his team-mates.

In a fresh update concerning Flemming's future, it has been revealed that Forest will need to pay a seven-figure fee if they are to secure his services.

According to The Athletic, Fortuna Sittard could be willing to part ways with the 22-year-old if a club matches their £1.5m valuation for the attacking midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Forest would be taking somewhat of a risk by signing Flemming due to the fact that he has never played in the Championship, it is abundantly clear that he possesses a great deal of talent.

As well being directly involved in 19 league goals last season, the midfielder managed to average an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.14 which was the second-highest total recorded by a Fortuna Sittard player.

Flemming also ranked in the top-five at the club for shots per game (2.8) and successful dribbles per match (1.2).

If Fortuna Sittard do indeed value Flemming at £1.5m, Forest ought to splash the cash on him as he could provide the attacking spark that they need to push on in the second-tier.

