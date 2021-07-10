Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England and Italy are on the cusp of making of history.

Euro 2020 final

Only one European giant can lift the Henri Delaunay trophy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, but make no mistake that both nations have done themselves proud at this summer's tournament.

The Three Lions haven't conceded a single goal from open play on the way to their first final at a major international competition since the halcyon days of the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Italy have arguably been the standout team of Euro 2020 having already swept Belgium and Spain aside, extending their astonishing 33-game unbeaten run in the process.

Saul Niguez to Liverpool FEE AGREED (Football Terrace)

Italy's superior record vs England

And Gli Azzurri will be feeling confident of maintaining that purple patch because they currently boast a perfect record against England when it comes to World Cup and Euros tournaments.

Italy got the better of England at Euro 1980, Italia 90, Euro 2012 and most recently the 2014 World Cup, which saw the two nations battle it out in the depths of the Amazon rainforest.

In the end, both sides actually exited the group stages that summer, but it was Italy who claimed the bragging rights in Manaus with Claudio Marchisio and Mario Balotelli's goals securing a 2-1 win.

However, England didn't go down without a fight and had initially responded to Italy's opening strike within a few seconds as Daniel Sturridge fired past Salvatore Sirigu from close range.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

When Sterling definitely scored vs Italy

But even better still, many England fans had thought that Roy Hodgson's men had actually taken the lead during the first few minutes of the game courtesy of Euro 2020 hero Raheem Sterling.

Does that ring a bell? Well, it should because half the country appeared to be convinced that the then Liverpool star had scored an outrageous strike from 25 yards with just three minutes played.

In fact, the effect of the ball hitting the net was so convincing that the BBC broadcast prematurely changed the scoreline to England 1-0 Italy. Madness.

And what makes the situation all the more bewildering is that the footage still looks so much like Sterling scoring for England, so be sure to reminisce on the optical illusion down below:

Referee! That's got to be a goal, hasn't it? Hasn't it???

It went in... right?! Right?!

Ok, sadly not, because Sterling's deadpan expression told us everything we needed to know with the ball having actually rippled Sirigu's side-netting as opposed to flying between the two posts.

That being said, we're pretty sure that more than just the broadcasters were convinced that Sterling had pulled the rabbit out of the hat and perhaps things would have been much different if he had.

Sadly, as we know, England went on to endure one of their worst ever World Cup campaigns and defeat to an Italy side that also exited the group stages pretty much said it all.

However, Sunday night provides a unique opportunity to rewrite history and nothing would mark the occasion more spectacularly than Sterling smashing a 20-yard strike into the correct part of the net.

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

News Now - Sport News