Euro 2020 is now only one game away from its completion.

Euro 2020 coming to a close

Having gone half a decade without the European Championships, football fans have been treated to a deluge of goals and action upon its long-awaited return this summer.

It will be fascinating to see who out of England and Italy will lift the Henri Delaunay trophy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night with both teams having impressed along the campaign trail.

However, regardless of what happens under the Wembley arch, football fans have already been able to digest the vast majority of what has proven to be a thrilling tournament.

Man of the Match awards

As such, we already have a pretty good idea as to whom might be taking home awards for the best player and goal of the tournament as well as who will comprise UEFA's best XI.

Then again, this is a world in which Mohamed Salah won the FIFA Puskas Award for a decent-ish goal against Everton, so don't be too surprised if UEFA throw a curveball in the coming days.

But one thing we can be certain of is the distribution of Man of the Match awards or to give them their official name at Euro 2020: the Heineken Star of the Match award.

UEFA explains that the plaque is far superior to your rudimentary Man of the Match award by way of being commemorated with bespoke trophies that were prepared months in advance of kick off.

And with every single winner from Euro 2020 listed on UEFA's official website, we wanted to find out which players had been garlanded the most ahead of England and Italy's final-day showdown.

It turns out that only six players have been able to scoop multiple Man of the Match awards, which is understandable when competitors can only play a maximum of seven games.

Players with multiple MOTM awards

It makes for a fascinating and exclusive club of players who have impressed UEFA's Technical Observers the most over the course of the tournament, so be sure to check them out below:

1. Harry Kane (England)

Ukraine 0-4 England and England 2-1 Denmark (AET)

2. Sergio Busquets (Spain)

Slovakia 0-5 Spain and Croatia 3-5 Spain (AET)

3. Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Italy 1-1 Spain (AET) and Italy 1-0 Wales

4. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine and Netherlands 2-0 Austria

5. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Belgium 3-0 Russia and Denmark 1-2 Belgium

6. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Turkey 0-3 Italy and Italy 2-1 Austria (AET)

Player of the tournament contenders?

There are so many things to unpack here because UEFA's selections have actually made for a pretty diverse group of players both in terms of positions and their nation's progression.

Massive credit to Dumfries for winning two Man of the Match prizes considering he's a full-back who played for a country who was knocked out just four games into the tournament.

And he's joined by some of the competition's heavy hitters with Spinazzola and Chiesa having been amongst the star performers of an Italy side that have gone all the way to the final.

However, perhaps the biggest talking point is that Kane leads the cohort despite having been roundly criticised by many England fans for his performances in the group stages.

But all credit to the Tottenham Hotspur striker because he's scored four goals since the closing moments of the Germany game and still has an outside chance of nabbing the Golden Boot.

Even if that turns out to be a bridge too far, though, it could be a straight shootout out between him and Chiesa to see who will bag the most Man of the Match awards at Euro 2020.

