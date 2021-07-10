Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been keeping up to speed with the result of every match at the 2020 European Championship - and he's back to give his prediction for Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

'The Eagle' correctly tipped England to reach the final at the start of the tournament - and has backed the Three Lions to go all the way against Italy.

Nurmagomedov, who was in attendance at the Gazprom Arena to watch Belgium's thrashing of Russia, is an avid football fan and counts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Clarence Seedorf among his close friends.

The former UFC lightweight champion reckons the English side have a "very good" chance of using their speed to their advantage to triumph in the home final.

However, he also feels that Italy's experience could play into their hands, citing the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Ciro Immobile as prime examples of players who have been there, done it and worn the t-shirt.

Nurmagomedov said: "England have very good and young Lions. It's a very good team with Sterling, Kane, Mount, Phillips, Walker and Pickford.

"They're a very good team and they're going to play at home. The last time they won was in 1966.

"After that they don't win nothing but right now they have a bold team.

"Italy have a big chance because they are a very experienced team with guys like Chiellini and Immobile.

"But in my opinion England have to win because they have speed. Italy have the experience but England have a very good, young team with speed.

"I hope England are going to win. I think they deserve it."

England reached its first major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966 after beating Denmark 2-1 in a back-and-forth encounter on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Prior to that, Italy became the first side to book their place in the final following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain, with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scoring the matchwinner.

Roberto Mancini's men broke their own record for the longest winning streak in the European Championship after securing their 16th consecutive victory against Spain and Gareth Southgate's side will be well aware that they will have to be at their very best if they are to come away with the spoils.

