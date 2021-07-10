Colombia beat Peru 3-2 in their Copa America third-place play-off on Friday evening.

Peru took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Yoshimar Yotún.

Colombia hit back after the break.

Juan Cuadrado levelled proceedings five minutes after half-time as netted a free-kick, before Luis Diaz scored to give Colombia the lead.

It looked as if the game would go to a penalty shootout when Gianluca Lapadula restored parity with eight minutes remaining.

But Diaz would win the game for Colombia with a stunning strike with virtually the last kick of the game.

Diaz played a one-two with a teammate before flooring an opponent with a lovely body feint.

He then struck a fierce effort at goal from 25 yards out. Pedro Gallese got a hand to his effort but he couldn't prevent the ball nestling in the top corner.

What a hit from the Porto man.

His effort sparked sparked scenes of jubilation among the Colombia players and staff as they celebrated wildly at the corner flag.

Diaz was emotional when speaking to the media after the game.

"I have always dreamed about these wins, doing good things with the national team," Diaz said after the game, per the Daily Mail. "But I never imagined to get all that I am living."

While Cuadrado was full of praise for his teammate.

"We won because of Lucho [Diaz's nickname]," Cuadrado said. "He has an excellent level and he will achieve great things."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Saul Niguez to Liverpool FEE AGREED | The Football Terrace

Colombia were playing in the third place match after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals.

The Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil will be played on Saturday evening.

1 of 12 Which of the following countries has not won the European Championship final? France Italy Spain Belgium

News Now - Sport News