England will contest their first major final in 55 years on Sunday evening.

The Three Lions will play Italy at Wembley with the intentions of ending their trophy drought.

England have been impressive on their way to the final.

They won their group with ease before defeating Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in the knockout rounds.

In total, Gareth Southgate's side have scored 10 goals and conceded just once.

England go into the final high on confidence and there's a real feeling among fans that they will come away with the trophy this weekend.

In fact, one England fan is so confident that he's already got a tattoo done celebrating their Euro 2020 victory.

Lewis Holden has got the trophy tattooed on his leg with the words: "Euro 2020. England Winners. It's Coming Home".

"I haven't jinxed it, I've made it come home", he told the Manchester Evening News. "Everybody has been saying that but it's not going to jinx it, I'm confident."

He added: "On Monday, everybody will be queuing up for this tattoo. I might even get a Phil Foden haircut too if we win."

You've got to admire his confidence.

Southgate will be looking to get the better of Roberto Mancini this weekend.

He has been very complimentary of the Italy manager and his side ahead of the game.

“I’ve been watching them closely for two years and knew the job Roberto (Mancini) was doing,” Southgate told Sky Sport Italia.

“We knew the disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup, Italy is an incredible football nation, I think I heard the other night 12 semi-finals and 10 finals. Compared to us, that’s an incredible record.

“We’ve got a long way to go before we can be regarded as a football country like Italy."

He continued: “They’ve got a very clear way of playing, great spirit, great energy. Tactically, like all Italian teams, they are very good. But the style of play is also very different to when I was younger, very modern,” continued Southgate.

“So it’s an exceptional team and we have without doubt the best two teams in the tournament at the Final. Now it’s whoever performs well on the day.”

