It was another huge night at the Yunegling Center, as WWE put on Friday Night SmackDown at the ThunderDome for the final time as the company looks to resume touring next week, with the show featuring the reunion of The Bloodline and the shock call-up of three WWE NXT stars.

Though Universal Champion Roman Reigns reunited his family on SmackDown, The Ultimate Opportunist soon gained the surprise help of returning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios to help him fend off the threat.

Roman Reigns brought his dangerous family back together

The Head of the Table kicked off SmackDown by discrediting the notion that he feared Edge and that The Ultimate Opportunist was in his head.

Going on to address his absence last week during Jimmy Uso's ordeal with The Rated-R Superstar, Reigns revealed that he had been busy doing what Jimmy couldn't - namely bringing Jey Uso back.

With Jey's return, Reigns proposed that the three of them could do anything together, including making The Usos the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They then embraced as one united, and very dangerous, family.

King Nakamura def. Baron Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Despite Baron Corbin's outrage over King Nakamura and Rick Boogs arriving to the WWE ThunderDome in his repossessed Mercedes SUV that they bought cheap at an auction, the despondent former monarch fell short against The King of Strong Style when Nakamura hit the Kinshasa for the win to earn his place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Shotzi and Tegan Nox def. Natalya and Tamina in their SmackDown debut match

SmackDown’s exciting new tag team Shotzi & Nox make their SmackDown debut by scoring a huge victory over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina after Shotzi went airborne to level Natalya with the Ball Pit.

Sonya Deville made sweeping changes heading into WWE Money in the Bank

In light of the news of Bayley’s injury, WWE Official Sonya Deville announced that Carmella will now challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title when SmackDown returns to live shows next week in Houston, Texas.

When an outraged Liv Morgan interrupted, Deville informed her that she will replace the self-proclaimed "Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE” in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In response, Morgan informed Mella that if she wins the title, she will cash in on her.

The EST of WWE got the final word when she addressed Bayley's injury and raised her title high in the air in preparation for next week’s championship match in front of a live audience!

Seth Rollins def. Cesaro in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

In an extremely brutal showdown between longstanding adversaries, Seth Rollins bested The Swiss Superman with an earth-shattering stomp to qualify to become the final combatant in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Edge and the reemerging Mysterios took down Roman Reigns and The Usos

In the final moments of SmackDown, Edge called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite an earlier order from The Head of the Table, The Usos soon emerged to back him up.

After Edge and Reigns began to square off, Jimmy and Jey Uso climbed the apron and were quickly met with the surprise reemergence of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio, armed with chairs.

Although Reigns got away, he was forced to watch at the top of the ramp as Edge, assisted by The Mysterios, locked The Usos in painful submissions using a steel chair leg.

