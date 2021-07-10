Celtic's transfer stance on Championship star identified by Postecoglou

Celtic are interested in signing Sheffield United full-back George Baldock but are yet to make a concrete offer, the Sheffield Star reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving George Baldock?

The report discloses that recently appointed Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou admires the player and has shortlisted him as a potential target this summer.

The Bhoys have not bid for Baldock though. Instead they will wait to see if anything happens at Sheffield United to allow the Hoops to start their pursuit of the former MK Dons star - which presumably means he puts in a transfer request, or the Blades sign another right-back.

How long have Celtic been interested in the full-back?

This is not the first time that Celtic have been linked with a move for the 5 ft 10 Baldock. The Daily Mail reported in June 2019 that the Hoops had opened talks with Sheffield United about a deal for the Englishman.

But Baldock remained in Sheffield, where he made 70 Premier League appearances over the last two seasons.

How did the 28-year-old perform this season?

Baldock has been a mainstay of the Blades side over the last four seasons, making 139 appearances in all competitions, and contributing four goals and 10 assists.

As WhoScored shows, this season wasn't a particularly strong one for the Englishman, struggling for form as his side plummeted out of the Premier League.

Baldock's overall match rating was just 6.35, ranking him a mere 17th throughout the squad, and he averaged less than one interception per match.

What is the current right-back situation at Celtic Park?

It is easy to see why Celtic are reportedly interested in Baldock, as the Hoops are in need of more right-backs in the squad. As Transfermarkt shows, the only natural right-back that is currently available for selection is Anthony Ralston, who played just once for Celtic this season.

Recent arrival Osaze Urhoghide has featured at right-back before, but whilst at Sheffield Wednesday he played the majority of his games at centre-back.

With so few right-backs available for selection, Postecoglou and the rest of his staff at Parkhead will surely be working hard to bring a player in, especially with the Champions League qualifiers and start of the domestic season less than a month away.

At the moment that doesn't seem like it is going to be Baldock.

