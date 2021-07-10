Deontay Wilder is far from pleased with the postponement of his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury.

The two were scheduled to face off on the 24th of this month but the bout has been postponed due to the Gypsy King testing positive for COVID-19.

The revised date for the fight is yet to be determined but it looks like it could be shifted to October due to scheduling conflicts in August and September.

After Fury beat him via technical knockout in February 2020, Wilder was eager for a rematch which was initially scheduled to take place in July. However, it was postponed to October due to Wilder recovering from surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fight kept getting shifted and it later looked like Fury would take on Anthony Joshua before an arbitration judge ruled that he would have to fight Wilder. However, now it's deja vu all over again.

Fury's vaccination status wasn't determined but it's being claimed that he has been partially vaccinated.

Wilder is pretty disappointed with the fight being postponed and as quoted by talkSPORT, told his co-manager Shelly Finkel: “Again now, he did wrong and I’m the one being penalised.”

Finkel criticised Fury for not getting fully vaccinated on time, saying to The Athletic:

“They didn’t do what they said they had and what they should have done as professional athletes.

"There’s so much money, prestige and things riding on this, and we all have a job to do to make sure it happens on time.”

Given how hard Wilder fought to ensure that this trilogy fight would take place, there is no doubt that he will be upset with it being postponed.

Having previously accused Fury of cheating in the second bout, the Bronze Bomber will certainly have a lot more to say over the coming weeks. As for Fury, here's hoping he recovers quickly but he should have been fully vaccinated earlier.

The trilogy bout was something the fans were greatly looking forward to and they will be extremely disappointed with its postponement as well.

It will be interesting to see as to when the fight will take place eventually.

