The Friday Night SmackDown roster got slightly bigger last night, as three members of the WWE NXT locker room made their main roster debuts on the show.

On the show, Natalya and Tamina ended up facing Shotzi Blackheart (now just Shotzi) and Tegan Nox in non-title tag team competition. While somewhat unclear right now, this is believed to have been an official main roster call-up for the WWE NXT stars.

Both Tegan Nox and Shotzi have wrestled on the main roster before, appearing in Royal Rumble matches and in battle royals on SmackDown, but this is believed to have been the first match for the pair on their official first run on the main roster.

Last night's bout against Tamina and Natalya was actually the first time that Tegan Nox has wrestled a televised match since tearing her ACL in September 2020. However, she did wrestle Toni Storm in a dark match prior to Monday Night Raw this week.

While not appearing in person, a vignette aired on the show for former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, who it was announced would be "coming soon" to the Blue Brand.

Toni Storm has wrestled several dark matches over the last few weeks before episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and the Australian has appeared to have impressed Vince McMahon and other WWE higher-ups enough to earn her a call-up to the main roster.

The three call-ups of female talent from the NXT brand are believed to have been brought on by the injury suffered to Bayley this week. For those that don't know, Bayley is believed to have torn her ACL while training this week, and will be out of action for an estimated nine months.

