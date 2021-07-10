Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate's England players have already written their place in history.

The Three Lions have only been to a final of a major tournament once in their entire history, but that has all changed at Euro 2020.

Spearheaded by an insatiable Raheem Sterling, England have marched into Sunday's final against Roberto Mancini's classy Italy side with genuine conviction.

Now that they have reached the final, the comparisons with the England side that won the World Cup in 1966 have started to come through.

The 55-year gap means that a large proportion of the population never got to see Alf Ramsey's heroes in action, but the legacies of the key players continues to live on to this day.

And ahead of the showpiece final at Wembley this weekend, the Daily Mail have put together a combined XI which includes players from the legendary 1966 side and Southgate's current crop of stars.

Six players from 1966 make the team as Ramsey's boys marginally edge the Euro 2020 contingent.

Let's take a look at who made the cut in this 3-4-3 formation:

GK: Gordon Banks

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, the legendary Gordon Banks earns selection between the sticks.

Like Jordan Pickford at Euro 2020, Banks didn't concede a single goal in the group stage in 1966.

CB: Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore was named Player of the Tournament at 1966 after captaining England to World Cup glory.

The image of him holding the Jules Rimet trophy aloft has been immortalised in English sporting history.

CB: Harry Maguire

The nation's favourite Slabhead was instrumental in England's route to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and he's been equally excellent since returning to the starting XI against the Czech Republic in the third group stage game at Euro 2020.

CB: Ray Wilson

Ray Wilson was a left-back by trade and is arguably the best England have ever had in that position, but he tucks into a back-three here.

RM: Alan Ball

The diligent work-rate of Alan Ball, who was the youngest member of England's World Cup winning team having just turned 21, earned him the Man of the Match award in the 1966 final.

CM: Mason Mount

Some England fans would have Jack Grealish over Mason Mount in Southgate's starting XI but there's a good reason why the 22-year-old commands such unwavering trust from his managers at both club and international level.

CM: Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton's goal-scoring prowess and indefatigable stamina in midfield made him one of Ramsey's most pivotal lynchpins, and he remains in the top bracket of players to ever pull on the Three Lions shirt.

LM: Phil Foden

Phil Foden has endured a tricky Euro 2020 since losing his starting berth for the Czech Republic game, but there is no doubt he is a generational talent with a massive future for the national side.

RF: Harry Kane

Is any explanation needed here? Harry Kane is already an England legend at 27 years of age and he's come into form at just the right time at Euro 2020 and taken his tally for his country to 35 goals following an ominously slow start to the competition.

CF: Geoff Hurst

Geoff Hurst is the only player to ever score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and the West Ham icon was impossible to leave out.

LF: Raheem Sterling

Sterling is a stark contender for the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament award having established himself as England's most potent attacking threat, and he completes a frightening front-three.

Here's the XI in full:

