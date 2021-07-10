Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On July 10, 2016, Portugal met France in the final of Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping to guide his side to their first ever major trophy.

However, he lasted just 25 minutes as he went off injured after a rough challenge from Dimitri Payet.

The legendary forward left the pitch in tears as he was stretchered off but he was still determined to make his mark.

Ronaldo coached Portugal from the sidelines as he barked orders at his teammates.

And Portugal would go on to lift the trophy in a historic day at the Stade de France.

The game went to extra-time but it was Fernando Santos' side that would win courtesy of Eder's 109th minute winner.

Ronaldo was, understandably, ecstatic after the final whistle.

He would go on to share a lovely moment with Sir Alex Ferguson who was watching on in the stadium.

Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates went up into the stands to lift the trophy and collect their medals.

As they were making their way back down to the pitch, Ferguson was waiting for Ronaldo so he could congratulate him.

Ferguson congratulated Nani, who he also managed at Man United, while he shook hands with others including Pepe.

But his face completely lit up when he saw Ronaldo as the two shared a warm embrace.

You love to see it.

Ferguson bought Ronaldo to Man United in a £12 million deal back in 2003.

The Portuguese would go on to become one of the very best players in history largely due to Ferguson's influence.

Despite Ronaldo deciding to leave for Real Madrid in 2009, the two maintained a good relationship and the respect they have for each other has never dwindled.

