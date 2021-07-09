Crystal Palace Transfer News: Championship star targeted in £3m deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are monitoring West Brom defender Kyle Bartley, according to The Telegraph.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bartley?

The Eagles want to strengthen their back line this summer after losing some experienced players last month, such as Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho, whose contracts at Selhurst Park came to an end.

They have identified Bartley as a possible option to improve the squad, but they could face a fight for his signature, as Newcastle are also reportedly keen on the 6 foot 4 defender.

How much would Bartley cost?

Bartley has spent the last three years at the Hawthorns but has just entered the last 12 months of his contract at the recently-relegated club.

With West Brom now in the Championship and Bartley's current deal close to expiring, it is believed that he could be available this summer for as little as £3m.

How did Bartley fare for West Brom in 2020/21?

According to WhoScored, Bartley was one of West Brom's better performers in 2020/21, as he received an average game rating of 6.77 - only two Baggies players who made multiple appearances earned a higher mark.

It was also striking how Bartley's presence made a difference on West Brom's results in the top-flight. Of the 30 matches that he featured in, West Brom picked up five wins, giving them a win rate of 17% when he was one the pitch.

Meanwhile, in the eight games that he failed to appear in, the side did not win any of them, highlighting how they struggled badly without him throughout the season.

Would this be a smart piece of business from Palace?

It could well be.

Some may point to the fact that Bartley is now into his thirties and has played the majority of his career in the Championship, and wonder whether that is his level.

However, he is arguably coming off the back of his best season to date, having got regular playing time in the Premier League with West Brom and performed consistently well under Sam Allardyce.

His form over the past 12 months indicates that he is good enough to cut it in England's top division, and his leadership at the back could be crucial for Palace moving forwards.

The club have lost a lot of experience in recent weeks, and need to replace that this summer. Bartley, at a relatively cheap price, could be perfect for filling this role having captained West Brom on a number of occasions in 2020/21 to demonstrate that he can lead by example.

