Tottenham transfer latest: £45m 'leader' who ranks in Europe's top 85% could be too pricey

Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur but he is likely to be out of their price range, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news?

Bringing in a new central defender or two does look to be a priority of Spurs as the Nuno Espirito Santo era gets underway at the club.

To that end, they are believed to hold a long-standing interest in the Slovakian defender but, at this stage, he is likely to cost too much for Spurs in a post-pandemic market.

How much is Milan Skriniar worth?

The 26-year-old was strongly linked with a move to north London during Jose Mourinho's time in charge.

Back in December 2020, journalist Fabrizio Romano (via The Sun) claimed the Italian giants were open to selling the former Sampdoria ace for £45m.

In March of this year, Football Insider claimed money was likely to be relatively tight at the club this summer and, as a result, the club could lean on Jorge Mendes and his network of players.

Would Skriniar improve Tottenham?

Clearly, it's not as simple as translating averages across leagues and playing styles, but the Inter star has proven to rank highly across Europe's major five divisions over the past year or so.

Indeed, according to FBREF data, he ranks within the top 67 percentile for tackles won per game (1.77) as well as within the top 85% for progressive passes completed (3.98). WhoScored's data suggests he's outperformed the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez for interceptions over the same period.

Based on those statistics, it seems fair to suggest he would offer something, although £45m does look steep.

What has been said about Skriniar and Tottenham?

Speaking to Football Insider last month, former Spurs 'keeper Paul Robinson backed the defender as someone who could improve the club's options.

“He was nothing short of brilliant against Poland [at Euro 2020]," he said.

“You can see that he is a leader. He marshalled that back line and was an example to others. He stood out head and shoulders above the rest.

“It was not just in a defensive sense either. He was a threat going forward as well. His touch and finish for the goal was incredible. It was like an accomplished striker’s.

“He is exactly what Spurs need – a world-class centre-half. I would welcome him with open arms to Spurs. What a player.”

