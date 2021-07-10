Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things are getting a little bit clear with regards to the field for both the men's and women's ladder matches at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view next weekend.

On last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, King Shinsuke Nakamura defeated long-time rival Baron Corbin in one-on-one competition. As a result, Nakamura earned a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18.

Nakamura wasn't the only SmackDown star to earn a spot in the match on last night's show. Seth Rollins defeated WrestleMania opponent Cesaro on SmackDown last night, also earning a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match as a result.

This means that the field for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match is now complete, with Rollins and Nakamura joining Riddle, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens and Big E in completing the field.

Things are slightly less clear on the SmackDown side right now, as Carmella was actually removed from the match by Sonya Deville on last night's show, being given a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair on next week's show instead.

Carmella served as the replacement for Bayley, who was slated to face Belair at Money in the Bank in an I Quit match. For those that haven't seen, Bayley is believed to have torn her ACL and will likely be out of action for close to nine months.

Sonya Deville then replaced Carmella with Liv Morgan in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but this still leaves two women to join Morgan, Zelina Vega, Nikki A.S.H, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka in the match next weekend.

WWE will have next week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown to confirm the addition two women who are going to be part of the women's ladder match at Money in the Bank.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Raw and Friday Night SmackDown live in UK on BT Sport. You can also watch the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18 live on the WWE Network.

