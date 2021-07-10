Best cricket catch ever? India’s Harleen Deol with jaw-dropping catch against England

India’s Harleen Deol produced a spectacular boundary catch against England during a Twenty20 International.

India and England played in Northampton yesterday for the first of three T20I match-ups between the two cricketing giants. In the 19th over of the match, Deol produced a stunning catch which left everyone on the pitch stunned.

England’s Amy Jones hit Indian bowler Shikha Pandey to the long-off boundary, and looked sure to score a six. Deol had other ideas though, stretching full-length to grab the ball and throwing it back into the air as she fell over the boundary. She then recovered to jump back onto the field and catch the ball again.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Southern Vipers player Emily Windsor said: "That is going to be watched all over the world, and over and over again." Deol has indeed been praised from all quarters for the catch.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, posted on Twitter: “That was a brilliant catch. Definitely the catch of the year for me!”

Despite Deol’s spectacular effort, England defeated India by 18 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after heavy rain forced the players off the field.

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones shone for England, while Shafali Verma and Deol were the stand-out names for India. The 23-year-old Deol has significant experience playing against England, making her women's one day international cricket debut for India against the country in February 2019.

The all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh then made her women's T20I debut against England one month later. Deol also represented India as they finished as runners-up at the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The series between England and India moves to Hove tomorrow, with the match getting underway at 14:30 BST. The hosts lead 8-4 on points, with just four points left to be played for across two more T20s.

News Now - Sport News