England face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the the game at Wembley, the official Euro 2020 Twitter account has caused a stir with a question they asked their followers.

They simply tweeted: "Francesco Totti or Wayne Rooney?"

Both wore the number 10 for their countries and both had extraordinary success during their careers.

Totti scored 307 times in 786 games for Roma. He only lifted five trophies with the club, though.

The Italy legend also made 58 appearances for his country, scoring nine times, while also helping them to the World Cup title in 2006.

Rooney had a very similar goal scoring record to Totti.

The Englishman scored 313 goals in 763 games at club level.

He enjoyed much more success in terms of trophies won that Totti, winning 16 trophies with Manchester United.

Rooney played 120 times for England, scoring 53 times, but was unable to win silverware with his country.

The stats are very similar, but who was better? Many football fans have been very passionate when answering the question.

VOTES FOR TOTTI

@kB19710293 said: "Totti is probably the most naturally gifted Italian ever to kick a football. Really no comparison here."

"Rooney has the better stats and trophies....but remember he spent most of his career at peak Man Utd under Sir Alex with world class players around him, while Totti was ever loyal to Roma who had significantly less money & quality", @Wolfman217v666 wrote.

While @CanYouDigItSaka wrote: "This really annoys me. It's quite clearly Totti. Totti is being underrated because he played at Roma. He had offers from every top club and was as good as any of the best players in his generation. Rooney was inconsistent, and especially fraudulent for England."

VOTES FOR ROONEY

"Rooney has 3 40+ G/A seasons, Totti has 1, Rooney is so clear in every single way. If we use team achievements he is so extraordinarily clear too. Totti has 1 league title, Rooney has 5. Totti isn't even Italy's all time scorer," @UtdHaris wrote.

@absarmkhan argued: "Totti was a great player but winning a World Cup doesn’t mean he is better. Rooney at 18-25 was the one of the best three players in the world. When 2011 Barca wanted him, you know he was a generational player".

@FirstTo10 said: "You are bonkers if you think prime Totti is better than prime Rooney. I'm no Man United fan and I grew up and watched Totti become a legend at Roma."

WHAT DOES THE POLL SAY?

The Euro 2020 official account also ran a poll allowing fans to vote on who they think is better.

It's very close but, with 66,000 votes at the time of writing, it's Totti who just had the edge over the England man.

