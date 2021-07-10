Conor McGregor will be entering his fight against Dustin Poirier at the back of a poor run of form over the past five years.

One of the greatest fighters of all-time, the Irishman has won 22 out of 27 bouts he has participated in. Out of those wins, 19 have come via knockout.

McGregor takes on Poirier in UFC 264 tonight. The two last fought in January with the latter winning via a second-round knockout.

Notorious will be eager to avenge that defeat come tonight but he doesn't look like the outright favourite given his recent run of form.

What is his overall record?

Despite recent struggles, McGregor boasts a decent overall UFC record of nine wins and three losses.

What is his recent fight record?

Ever since his knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez that won him the UFC lightweight championship in 2016, McGregor has had just one win in four fights.

His first bout since that win was against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. which was his professional boxing debut. The American defeated him via knockout in the tenth round.

Next up was a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 at UFC 229, one that was eagerly awaited. The Russian won in the fourth round with a neck crank.

McGregor wanted a rematch but never got one with Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement last year.

His next opponent was Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 who he knocked out after only 40 seconds were played. This remains McGregor's only win since November 2016.

His most recent fight in Abu Dhabi was against Poirier at UFC 257 in January. The Diamond was dominant from the start and won via knockout in the second round.

McGregor has trained hard for tonight's fight and there is every chance of him giving Poirier a tough fight. However, recent bouts suggest that the American is the favourite to win but then again, odds are meant to be defied.

It will be interesting to see how the Irishman fares at the T-Mobile Arena.

A victory will definitely suggest that he will be back to his very best.

