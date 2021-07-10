Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some more details have emerged regarding the major injury that former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley suffered while training for her I Quit match with Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

WWE revealed yesterday that Bayley would likely be out of action for nine months, but remained relatively vague regarding the type of injury that Bayley had suffered, and how she'd actually done it.

PWInsider is now reporting that Bayley has suffered a torn ACL, which the site note she picked up while training at the WWE Performance Center.

The word making the rounds is that Bayley has suffered a torn ACL. It was suffered earlier this week during training at the WWE Performance Center

Fightful Select has also provided some additional information on Bayley's injury, reporting that the SmackDown star injured herself in a "freak accident" while chain wrestling as part of WWE's compulsory training for all Superstars ahead of the return to touring next week.

The site notes that her "knee popped" while she was working in the ring with an unnamed WWE star, with staff within the company being told that Bayley had torn her ACL:

Those that we've spoken to in WWE say that Bayley was training with another WWE star this week and that her "knee popped," and we've since heard that staff has been told it's a torn ACL. As noted on Twitter, we're told the injury was a freak accident that happened while chain wrestling at WWE's mandatory return to road Performance Center training.

Fightful spoke to two members of the SmackDown roster who praised Bayley for helping to "carry the company" during the COVID-19 era, with the former NXT star being cited as someone who was "easy to deal with" despite "more always being asked of her".

Many have speculated that Bayley's injury could speed up the returns of Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, who haven't been seen on WWE TV since May 2020 and April 2021 respectively, but are both likely to return soon.

We would like to, once again, extend our best wishes to Bayley. Everyone here at GiveMeSport hopes to see her back in the ring before too long.

News Now - Sport News