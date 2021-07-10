Just hours before his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage confrontation with fellow UFC star Rafael dos Anjos, with the Brazilian branding him a 'snake' before being ushered away by security.

Dos Anjos (30-13), 36, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, recently flew out to Las Vegas to serve as an alternate backup for the UFC 264 trilogy main event bout between McGregor and Poirier, which takes place on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor, who successfully made weight for his clash with Poirier tomorrow night, came around the corner when he briefly exchanged words with the Brazilian in a heated verbal altercation before both fighters were quickly separated by security.

The tense emotions threatened to boil over ahead of what is the biggest night of McGregor's career and it is as yet unclear what caused all of the commotion.

Check out the video down below

Both men were subsequently split up and removed from the Octagon at the UFC Apex before McGregor was escorted away by security to avoid any further unnecessary confrontation.

McGregor (22-5), 32, of Crumlin, Ireland, is currently preparing to avenge his shocking loss to Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on Fight Island after being on the receiving end of a vicious second-round knockout but it appears he already has another target in mind as he has set his sights firmly on Dos Anjos.

The former UFC lightweight champion came close to squaring up against his fellow 155-pounder and repeatedly called him a "rat" as he caught 'RDA' initially by surprise.

Dos Anjos had previously said he wanted to fight McGregor earlier this year but there was nothing remotely untoward in his statements or subsequent call-outs so it is currently unknown what has triggered 'The Notorious'.

In a post on social media, he wrote: "Conor, you're such a snake, sneaking from behind and playing tough. Soon (sic) or later, we will finish business."

"I'm not like the guys you play around with," he added.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Dos Anjos and McGregor were originally scheduled to fight five years ago at UFC 196 before the former was forced to withdraw from the fight after injuring himself in training.

McGregor would instead face Nate Diaz, who stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Dos Anjos, and subsequently lost via a second-round submission after visibly gassing in the first round.

And while McGregor would then go on to defeat Diaz in a much-anticipated rematch, Dos Anjos would never get the chance to face McGregor again after losing his title to Eddie Alvarez.

It's unclear if he'll get the opportunity to do so again but it will most likely depend on whether McGregor will be able to avenge his defeat to Poirier in January.

Read more: Euro 2020 final: England vs Italy - Khabib Nurmagomedov gives prediction

News Now - Sport News