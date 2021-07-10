Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate and his contingent of heroic England players are set to face the biggest game of their careers on Sunday evening.

The likes of Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson have played in Champions League finals and been involved in high stakes Premier League title race encounters, but nothing compares to the magnitude of an international tournament final.

The hopes and dreams of an entire nation rest in their hands, and they could immortalise their names in England history by lifting the Euro 2020 trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Roberto Mancini's Italy are the stern opponents standing in the way of England's first major trophy since their 1966 World Cup victory.

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Azzurri have been revived by Mancini in recent years and have been fancied to go all the way at Euro 2020 since their opening group game against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

But that hasn't stopped the Three Lions players from dreaming about winning the Euros this weekend.

They will be acutely aware of the challenge that lies ahead, but it's difficult not to dream when you're just one game away from glory.

The current crop of players have endeared themselves to the British public with their refreshingly modest and articulate presence in front of the media throughout the tournament.

Whether they are talking to TV crews immediately after a result or featuring in video content published by England's official Twitter channel, the players have proven to be upstanding and vibrant characters.

And ahead of the final, a handful of players revealed the more debaucherous side of their personalities while speaking to talkSPORT.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Ben White and Harry Kane all featured in a video posted by talkSPORT's Twitter channel in which they discuss how they would celebrate victory at Euro 2020.

Foden kicked things off by revealing that the players agreed that they'd all dye their hair blonde a la Paul Gascoigne if they won the competition.

Notorious party boy Grealish said that he'd be on the plane to Las Vegas for ten days, and Pickford would be in close attendance "getting his rave on".

However, there were mixed feelings about the prospect of following Foden down the blonde path.

Trippier was more than happy to get involved but Phillips seemed concerned about any celebration that involved tweaking his current haircut.

You can see what the players had to say in full below:

Oh how we'd love to see images of the England squad in Vegas together.

