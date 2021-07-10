Chris Eubank’s son, Sebastian has passed away aged just 29.

Only days before what was to be his 30th Birthday, Sebastian drowned near his home in Dubai, leaving the entire sporting fraternity shocked.

In an immensely emotional tribute to his son, Chris wrote:

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.”

“Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom,” he added.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian's brother, Chris Eubank Jr, posted this tweet after the news emerged:

Sebastian’s Mom, Karron Meadows, meanwhile requested that the privacy of her family be appreciated at this tough time.

“Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian,” she said.

“Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

Sebastian was Chris’ third eldest son and a boxer, too - he was in the light heavyweight division.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Eubank family at this time.

