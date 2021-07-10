Next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be the first main roster TV show with fans in attendance since the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw last year, and WWE is looking to welcome crowds back in a big way.

On last night's SmackDown, it was announced that Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, will compete in a fatal four-way match on next week's blockbuster show.

This comes after Rollins and King Nakamura joined Big E and Kevin Owens in qualifying for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Cesaro and Baron Corbin respectively in singles competition on this week's show.

While nothing is actually on the line for the fatal four-way match, fans will relish at the prospect of seeing four of SmackDown's best wrestlers compete against one another in what has all the makings of a tremendous match.

That is not all, as WWE has also announced that following Bayley's injury, Bianca Belair will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship on SmackDown next week, as opposed to Money in the Bank that weekend.

Sonya Deville announced on SmackDown last night that Bianca Belair will defend her title on next week's show against former champion Carmella. The match will take place on SmackDown as opposed to Money in the Bank, and has had the additional 'I Quit' stipulation removed.

Bianca Belair is one of WWE's top female stars and someone that fans have massively been behind for the last year or so, so it makes a lot of sense to have her defend her title on the first show back with fans.

With fans set to return next week, it has been heavily speculated that the likes of John Cena, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and Sasha Banks will all be returning before too long, and with the prospect of one or more of those happening next week, Friday Night SmackDown on July 16 is shaping up to be a must-see show.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown live in UK on BT Sport.

