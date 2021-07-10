Marcus Rashford is an extraordinary human being.

The England striker is brilliant on the football pitch and he also plays his part off it.

Rashford does a great deal of charity work and has put in hundreds of hours to help those in need.

However, despite all of the good work that he does outside of football, Rashford is one of the most trolled athletes in the world.

Pickswise have conducted a study looking at which sportspeople, both past and present, get the most online abuse.

They write: "The purpose of this data is to highlight the level of abuse directed at sports professionals and to encourage social media companies to do more to combat the practice."

They tracked how many abusive messages athletes got from June 2020 - June 2021.

Below is the top 20 most trolled athletes in the world on Twitter and how many abusive messages they received.

20. Paul Pogba (Football) - 7,349

19. Odell Beckham Jr (American football) - 7,451

18. Lamar Jackson (American football) - 7,856

17. Kyrie Irving (Basketball) - 7,860

16. Michael Thomas (American football) - 8,051

15. James Harden (Basketball) - 9,220

14. Deshaun Watson (American football) - 9,293

13. Stan Collymore (Football) - 9,659

12. Dez Bryant (American football) - 10,163

11. Juju Smith Schuster (American football) - 10,164

10. Mesut Ozil (Football) - 11,192

9. Stephen Curry (Basketball) - 11,203

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - 11,757

7. Trevor Bauer (Baseball) - 14,083

6. Damian Lillard (Basketball) - 20,904

5. Bubba Wallace (Nascar) - 21,750

4. Kevin Durant (Basketball) - 24,370

3. Tom Brady (American football) - 28,151

2. Marcus Rashford (Football) - 32,328

1. LeBron James (Basketball) - 122,568

LeBron James is by far the most abused athlete in the world. He received a staggering 122,568 abusive messages in a year, which works out to 336 a day.

Rashford is one of five footballers that appear on the list, which also includes Man United teammate Pogba and Ronaldo.

It really is sad how much abuse professional athletes get. Pickwise's study is a real eye opener to how bad the problem is and their study emphasises that something needs to be done.

