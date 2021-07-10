Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 comes to an end on Sunday evening.

After a month of football, it is England and Italy that will contest the final at Wembley this weekend.

There have been so many standout performers this summer.

Leonardo Spinazzola was superb for Italy before his tournament was cruelly cut short by injury.

Raheem Sterling is also in contention to be named Player of the Tournament, as is teammate Harry Kane and Italy's Jorginho.

But while they have been the best performers at Euro 2020, who have been the worst?

WhoScored.com have used stats to calculate the worst players at this summer's tournament. Only players that made four starts or more have been included.

Their XI features a whole host of big names...

GK: Manuel Neuer | Germany | 6.01

RB: Oleksandr Karavaev | Ukraine | 6.31

CB: Domagoj Vida | Croatia | 6.27

CB: Antonio Rudiger | Germany | 6.17

LB: Joško Gvardiol | Croatia | 6.44

RM: Bernardo Silva | Portugal | 6.41

CM: Serhiy Sydorchuk | Ukraine | 6.26

CM: Joe Allen | Wales | 6.21

CM: Aaron Ramsey | Wales | 6.56

LM: Diogo Jota | Portugal | 6.62

ST: Roman Yaremchuk | Ukraine | 6.56

It's a real surprise that Neuer features in the worst XI of the tournament.

The Bayern goalkeeper has had a brilliant few seasons but was not at his best this summer.

He conceded seven goals in Germany's four matches, making just five saves.

Rudiger is the other German player to make the XI. He was accused of biting Paul Pogba during their match against France and failed to replicate the end of season form he showed with Chelsea.

Portugal's wingers, Jota and Silva, both make the XI.

The former missed multiple chances during the tournament. His teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, was visibly frustrated with his woes in front of goal.

While Ramsey also makes the XI. The Welshman scored against Turkey but was guilty of missing chances for his side.

