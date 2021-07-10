Celtic transfers news: Big update on Vakoun Bayo's Hoops future

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo is in talks to discuss a move away from Glasgow, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Vakoun Bayo?

The report states that the forward has left the Ivory Coast's training sessions for the Olympic Games football tournament to have discussions with a Belgian club about joining them.

How did the striker perform at Celtic?

Bayo joined Celtic from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda in a deal reported to be worth £2m in January 2019, but he has been unable to hold down a regular first-team spot in Glasgow.

In his time at the club, the 24-year-old has made 17 appearances, scoring only two goals and making only one start as he failed to dislodge the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths in the Celtic starting line-up.

Bayo also had a bit of bad luck too, as on his only start against Hearts he thought he had scored twice in a 3-1 win but the SPFL later decided that both goals were own goals.

How did the 24-year-old fare on loan in France?

With little prospect of first-team starts, Celtic loaned out Bayo for this season, and he moved to Ligue 2 side Toulouse. Whilst in France, Bayo performed well, scoring 13 goals in 36 games, as he helped Toulouse reach the promotion play-offs.

The striker scored in the two-legged relegation/promotion clash against Nantes, but it wasn't enough to help Toulouse go up to Ligue 1, as they lost the tie on away goals.

Bayo might have done well at Toulouse, but the striker has not returned to France.

The Scottish Sun reported last month that Toulouse wanted to sign the player permanently, and that the loan agreement contained an option to make that happen, but no deal has gone through and it now looks as if Bayo will be moving to Belgium.

What is the current striker situation at Celtic?

Should Bayo leave Celtic on a loan or permanent deal, the Hoops will left with few strikers at the club for next season. As Transfermarkt shows, there are only three forwards in the current first-team squad.

Celtic don't seem to be standing in the way of Bayo's possible exit, regardless of the recent change in management at the club.

Celtic might well need to bring in another forward to make up the numbers in the squad.

The Bhoys reportedly had talks with Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke last month, but it was confirmed earlier this week that he has joined Wigan, so the wait for Ange Postecoglou's first striker signing as Celtic manager will go on a bit longer.

