We just cannot wait for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 anymore.

There’s been loads of talk and what not since he destroyed McGregor in January, adding to the overall excitement of the this high-profile bout. After all, everyone wants to know who can walk the talk.

However, it goes without saying that Poirier remains the firm favourite for the contest. Let’s be honest, there are serious concerns about how good McGregor, given his absence in the Octagon in the last three years.

He has had three fights, two of which he was comprehensively beaten in. In the same time, Poirier has double the number of fights and more importantly, five times the wins.

What is his overall record?

That’s also how Poirier has overtaken McGregor in terms of total wins. He now has 27 wins to The Notorious’ 22.

And those 27 wins include some really special wins, including those against Eddie Alvarez, Dan Hooker and, of course, McGregor himself.

The duo first came up against each other in 2014, too, when none of the two were the big names they are now.

McGregor then had him easily, taking just short of two minutes to knock him out. Since then, Poirier has only been beaten twice, once to Michael Johnson and, yes, the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov - who beat McGregor, too.

But McGregor, who also has a 0-1 record in professional boxing, doesn’t seem to care about Poirier’s 27-6 record. Speaking ahead of the fight, he had quite a few words to say:

"I'm going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that's the goal here.

"He's done here, this is it for him, this is the end of the road. It's on, Saturday night he's getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”

We are all set.

