Riddle and Randy Orton (RK-Bro) are one of the most entertaining things on Monday Night Raw right now, but it seemingly isn't only fans that are high on the tag team, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon supposedly loving what the duo are doing on TV.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Riddle explained that he pitched working with Randy Orton before WrestleMania, but the idea wasn't initially met with much positive response:

“Randy is amazing. He’s awesome. I love that guy, I love that man of mine, Randy Orton [laughs]. I mentioned probably around WrestleMania time and I was like ‘hey, how good would it be if Randy and I tagged up, partnered up and were RKBro?' Everybody kind of laughed at me. Then after a couple of weeks, after the beatings from Sheamus and Bobby Lashley, I didn’t really know where I was going.

Riddle then explained that he was told he would be feuding with 'The Viper' and was pretty excited, detailing that Orton told him that the RK-Bro storyline he'd pitched sounded "pretty cool":

“Then I heard I was wrestling The Viper and I was like ‘oh, man!’ and then said ‘yeah, you’re probably going to get in a feud with him’ and all this stuff. And I was like ‘OK’ right away, that’s awesome. And then we wrestled and I earned The Viper’s respect. He was like ‘Hey, this RKBro thing you mentioned, it actually sounds pretty cool.’ And I was like [speechless expression]. Nobody else thought it was cool, the only people who really thought it was cool was Randy and me. And I was like ‘no way!’

Riddle then explained that he and Orton pitched the storyline to WWE management, noting that the partnership "took off" more than he expected it to:

“So then we pitched it and I don’t think it was supposed to have legs or last that long, but kind of like with me and Pete Dunne as the Broserweights, people saw our chemistry together in backstage segments, they know we can both go in the ring for days and here we are. T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, backpacks, merch for days, bro. We got multiple shirts, it’s insane. I can’t even keep up! It took off.

WWE fans seem pretty keen on the storyline, and Riddle has revealed that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard both "love" what he and Orton are doing at the moment:

“Vince [McMahon] loves it. Bruce [Prichard] loves it. Everybody at the office loves it. The boys love it. They love it so much, they’re starting to hate it [laughs]. That’s how much they love it. It was a team that nobody knew they wanted and now they need it,” Riddle said excitedly.

