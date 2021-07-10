The boxing fight labelled as “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” might just be getting a little lighter.

Eddie Hall, former World’s Strongest Man in 2017, has revealed that he has lost a massive SIX STONE leading up to his fight with Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson.

He credits his weight loss to an increased cardio training regime and a new diet consisting of a whopping 7,000 calories.

To put that into perspective, the average adult consumes around 2,000 calories each day, meaning that Hall is consuming more than 3x as many calories as a regular human.

His massive diet comprises of eight separate meals: steak and scrambled eggs for breakfast, three different chicken meals for lunch, a 6 PM meal and dinner, and four snacks that include an apple, a whey protein shake, granola, and yoghurt.

In speaking further about his preparation on YouTube, Hall stated that “things are ramping up” as he undergoes a 12 week fight camp.

He will also be going to Florida for a four week fight camp ahead of his clash with Bjornsson. With his intense preparation, he looks well set accomplish his biggest goal of 2021, which is to knockout Thor.

But Bjornsson, who was the 2018 World’s Strongest Man and is more popularly known as “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones, has also been shedding the stones ahead of the fight.

Earlier this year, Bjornsson revealed that he had lost around 50 kg in preparation for the fight.

Bjornsson has warned Hall that he “better be training [his] ass off” and that, while he respects Hall’s athleticism, he is “going to knock [him] out, see you soon.”

With both fighters shedding their weight and looking absolutely shredded ahead of their September 18 boxing bout, fans will be looking forward to what should be an exciting spectacle.

