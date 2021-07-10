England’s players are currently preparing for their country’s biggest football match for 55 years.

The Three Lions will compete in their first major tournament final since 1966 when they take on Italy at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

The entire nation is right behind Gareth Southgate and his players. ‘It’s Coming Home’ is the phrase on every English person’s lips right now.

Sunday’s final is expected to become the most watched UK TV event of all-time while the remaining tickets were snapped up as soon as they went on sale on Saturday.

England team receive amazing send-off from fans

As England’s players departed St. George’s Park for the final time, they received an unbelievable send-off from thousands of fans who turned out to wish their heroes good luck.

Watch the footage here…

When you consider how isolated St. George’s Park is, it’s quite remarkable that so many England fans were in attendance.

Those on the coach sounded equally surprised by the turnout. “You’re all the best!” and “It’s coming home” can be heard on the footage.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the footage from social media…

@GlennBrookes74 was one of the England fans in attendance and posted this video in the replies...

Absolute scenes.

How did Italy reach the Euro 2020 final?

With home advantage, England head into Sunday’s final as the narrow favourites.

However, Italy haven’t lost a match since September 2018 and have been superb at this summer’s European Championships.

Roberto Mancini’s side won all three of their Group A matches (against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales) without conceding a single goal.

The Azzurri then defeated Austria after extra-time in the Round of 16 before defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

They reached the final after beating Spain on penalties at Wembley and will firmly believe they have what it takes to defeat England this weekend.

How did England reach the Euro 2020 final?

England, on the other hand, beat Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stages but only drew 0-0 with neighbours Scotland.

They recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Germany in the Round of 16 before thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in Rome in the quarters.

Harry Kane scored England’s winning goal in extra-time against Denmark to send the Three Lions through to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

Win or lose, Sunday promises to be an emotional and unforgettable day for every England fan.

The Football Terrace's Team of Euro 2020

How much do you really know about England's Euro 2020 squad? [Quiz]

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News