Football quiz: How much do you know about Patrick Vieira?
Although the bulk of Patrick Vieira's management career has taken place outside of the view of the average Premier League fan, few would doubt his status within the English game.
A truly huge figure in Arsenal's success from the late-1990s into the mid-2000s, the Frenchman was also a major part of his country's domination of the international game over the same period.
While it doesn't necessarily mean he'll make a great manager of course, it does make him a big name and someone fans can look up to during what looks like a transitional period for the club given the departure of Roy Hodgson, as well as a number of first-team players following the expiration of their contracts.
With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT are looking to test your knowledge. As big a name as he is, how much do you know about Crystal Palace's new manager, Patrick Vieira?
Take the test below!