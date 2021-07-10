Celtic Transfer News: Hoops eye deal for Liverpool man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic want to sign Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies on loan, the Daily Mail reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Ben Davies?

The report discloses that the Hoops are eager to sign the 28-year-old on loan, but the defender is also wanted by Championship side Bournemouth, as Davies looks set to move on from Liverpool without playing a first-team game.

What happened when Celtic tried to sign the centre-back this season?

Celtic thought that they were going to sign the defender in the January transfer window. Sky Sports reported that the Hoops, then managed by Neil Lennon, had agreed a deal to sign the centre-back on a pre-contract agreement.

Liverpool had other ideas though, and as reported by the Independent he went on to join the former Premier League champions in a £2m deal just before the transfer window closed.

Despite Lennon no longer being at Celtic, recently appointed Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou appears just as eager to bring Davies to Glasgow as the former Bhoys boss.

How has the 28-year-old fared at Liverpool?

Davies' move to Liverpool hasn't worked out. The former Fleetwood defender is yet to make an appearance for the Reds, after playing 19 times for Preston in the first half of the season.

The defender has made the bench for Liverpool on eight occasions, including the Champions League double header against Real Madrid, so he at least has some experience of being around big games.

Davies will presumably be eager to play first-team football, and Celtic look to be one of the clubs set to offer him that.

What are the three priority positions that Postecoglou has identified?

The Daily Mail suggests that Celtic are keen to sign Davies as he fits one of three priority positions that Postecoglou wants filled ahead of the Champions League qualifying tie.

Those positions are central-defence, right-back and winger. Davies is a centre-back, so he would certainly address one area of the pitch that Postecoglou wants to add numbers in.

Celtic did recently sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster Osaze Urhoghide who is a centre-back, but it seems that the club want to add more players in that position. With the first leg against Midtjylland less than a fortnight away, the Hoops will need to move fast.

The Bhoys have been linked with a few wingers recently, with A Bola reporting that Boavista expect Celtic, West Ham and Southampton to bid for Alberth Elis.

Football Insider reported that the Hoops are in talks to sign winger Kyle Edwards, who is a free agent.

When it comes to right-backs, Celtic have been linked with a move for Sheffield United's George Baldock.

