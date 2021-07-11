Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dustin Poirier claimed victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, but not in the manner that many would’ve expected him to.

The Irishman, who had vengeance firmly on his mind coming into this one, suffered an ankle injury towards the end of the first round, which ultimately prompted the fight to end in an injury TKO win for Poirier.

After most of the first and only round was spent grappling, McGregor looked to get back on his feet (literally and in the context of the fight) as Poirier dominated on the canvas.

Yet, as The Notorious found his footing, his ankle appeared to snap after he attempted to throw a few punches to close out the round.

You can see the horrifying moment in the footage below.

With viewers left shell-shocked, McGregor was left sitting in the corner while being treated. On the other side of the Octagon, though, Poirier celebrated winning what was arguably the most highly anticipated trilogy fight in UFC history.

Clips of the ankle snap will surely be circulating the internet for days to come, but this was definitely not the way anyone wanted a fight of such magnitude to end.

While many will argue Poirier would have gone on and won regardless of the actual outcome, McGregor showed glimpses of promise with some well executed elbows and upkicks.

In what was quite the unfortunate end to the biggest UFC bout of 2021 so far, many will now question where McGregor goes from here.

