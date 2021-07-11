Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the most incredible of circumstances, Dustin Poirier recorded an injury TKO win over Conor McGregor after the Irishman broke his ankle towards the end of the first round.

With McGregor not able to continue after the apparent injury, Poirier was given the win, and after what was seen in that first round, he probably deserved it.

The Diamond was too dominant for McGregor on the canvas and looked the favourite to go on and win it from what was seen in the first and only round.

McGregor was left on the canvas for the hand-raise, which gave Poirier the perfect opportunity to further taunt his long-time rival.

After getting his hand-raised, the American hit the billionaire strut, a dance associated with none other than Conor McGregor.

Talk about adding insult to injury (quite literally).

It wasn't just the strut, however, that added insult to injury from Poirier's side of things. According to Ariel Helwani, the victor told McGregor to 'shut your b**** a** up' after performing the iconic strut.

Who knew Dustin was such a savage?!

With GIFs and memes set to begin circulating the internet, the “Poirier strut” looks set to take social media by storm, yet many users have already called the American disrespectful after celebrating following an injury to his opponent.

Mixed opinions will not faze Poirier, though, as he now will gear up for a potential title fight with Charles Oliveira, which could take place later this year.

As of right now, though, he will undoubtedly be basking in the glory of his historic trilogy win over McGregor.

