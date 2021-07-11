Conor McGregor was defeated by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight after the Irishman broke the lower tibia in his shin.

Poirier was awarded the win via injury TKO, and McGregor was not at all happy about that.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor said that this is indeed far from over.

“This is not over,” McGregor furiously told Rogan.

“If we have to take this outside with him... we don’t give a b*******."

As Poirier continued to taunt McGregor off camera, the Irishman ended it all by saying: “Your wife is in my DMs baby.”

McGregor also told Poirier exactly which nightclub he would be partying at once he left the arena.

The trash talking between these two was beyond entertaining during the build up to the fight, and following that post-fight interview from McGregor, it’s undoubtedly going to escalate even further given the way Poirier got the win.

Rogan also asked McGregor to explain what he felt after snapping his ankle and he said: “Just that the thing had separated and I landed on the wonky leg like Anderson Silva.”

Ultimately, this may not have been the end of the McGregor-Poirier rivalry after all. With McGregor now looking for revenge to an even larger degree, could a fourth fight well and truly be on the cards after UFC 264?

News Now - Sport News