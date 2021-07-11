Lionel Messi has finally done it! The great man has managed to win a major international trophy with Argentina.

The legendary forward, who turned 34 in June, helped his beloved country win the 2021 Copa America on Saturday night.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game against Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Rodrigo De Paul’s magnificent pass found Di Maria, who produced a typically composed finish past Ederson to give Argentina the lead.

No further goals were scored and Argentina subsequently lifted their first major trophy since 1993.

The moment Lionel Messi won a trophy with Argentina

This was Messi’s fourth Copa America final and the scenes when the full-time whistle went were beautiful.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner sank to his knees and put his face in his hands as soon as he heard referee Esteban Ostojich blow the whistle.

There were remarkable scenes immediately afterwards as Messi’s teammates all ran over to congratulate their captain.

“I never saw anything like it,” @Mati_petrone wrote on Twitter. “Everyone wants to be a champion but fundamentally they want to be a champion with him.”

Watch the footage here…

An emotional Messi was surrounded by his teammates, who then gave the legend the bumps on the pitch.

Everyone connected with Argentina was clearly thrilled that Messi had finally won the international trophy that he so desperately craved.

After suffering heartbreak in three Copa America finals, and the 2014 World Cup finals, this was a moment that Messi wholeheartedly deserved.

Will Lionel Messi win the 2021 Ballon d'Or?

The South American, who will put pen to paper on a contract extension with Barcelona in the days after the tournament, will now be the favourite to win a record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or award later this year.

As well as winning the Copa America, Messi was also named the tournament’s best player and top goalscorer.

What did Lionel Messi say after winning the Copa America?

"It's crazy, the happiness I am feeling is not something that could be explained. I've left sad before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen,” Messi told reporters, per journalist Roy Nemer.

"I had a lot of confidence in this group which got stronger since the last Copa America. It's a group of very good people, that always pushes forward, that never complains about anything.

"It was a lot [of] days where we were closed but the goal was clear and we were able to become champions. The happiness is immense. I've dreamed of this many times."

He added: "We are still not aware that we are champions, of what we have achieved. But I think it will be a match that will last in history, not just because we are champions of America but because we beat Brazil in their country."

