Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to react to Dustin Poirier’s injury TKO win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 almost immediately, and it's safe to say he enjoyed every second of it.

Following McGregor’s ankle injury, Poirier was given the win with the Irishman unable to continue.

As the fight concluded at the end of the first round, Khabib tweeted out his congratulations to Poirier, saying: “Good always defeats evil.

“Very happy for @DustinPoirier. I hope you will get the belt at the end of the year.”

It is quite obvious who Khabib was rooting for, and with the Russian now retired, Poirier is set to face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship title in the near future.

But that tweet wasn’t all from Khabib.

He then replied to esteemed MMA and WWE journalist Chamatkar Sandhu’s tweet a minute later.

Sandhu tweeted: “Conor McGregor is leaving on a stretcher.”

Khabib then replied: “The way he said it.”

Now it’s clear as day that Khabib was Team Poirier all the way.

Poirier fought Khabib for the lightweight championship back in September 2019, with the Russian defeating the American via a third-round submission.

As Khabib is now out of the picture with regards to active fighters, Poirier is now just one win away from clinching his crown, and it seems Khabib is all for it.

