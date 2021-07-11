Dustin Poirier claimed victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 after the Irishman was unable to continue following an ankle injury towards the end of the first round.

Yet, while it seems like McGregor landed awkwardly after missing a punch, Poirier seems to believe that McGregor hurt the leg after landing a kick during the early stages of the first round.

After McGregor hit Poirier with a low kick, The Diamond pointed to the leg while looking right at his opponent. The American then elaborated during his post-fight interview and said that he heard a crack when McGregor landed the kick.

“He [McGregor] fractured it in one of the checks at the beginning of the fight, then it broke on the punch for sure.

“When I pointed at him in the beginning of the fight, that’s when I checked the good kick, I bet that’s when it cracked.”

Poirier then said he definitely “felt something” and that McGregor was “kicking him hard.”

McGregor, though, does not believe that the injury was initially caused by the check, as he told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview that “there was no check.”

In his post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed that McGregor had fractured his lower tibia, which is located at the bottom of the shinbone.

White also said that McGregor will undergo surgery on Sunday and a fourth fight between the pair would be likely given how this one ended.

We may never know at what moment the injury occured, but Poirier seemed quite adamant that his check was the root cause of the injury, and McGregor’s awkward landing after missing a punch was the killer blow.

