Crystal Palace transfers: Eagles want 6 foot 4 Championship star - The Verdict

Crystal Palace are keen on signing West Brom centre-back Kyle Bartley, as reported by The Telegraph.

The 30-year-old was relegated from the Premier League with the Baggies in May, but appears to have done enough to show that he deserves to stay in the top-flight with another club, as Newcastle are also interested in him.

The 6 foot 4 defender has just one year remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns, and he could be available for just £3m if Palace make an official approach in the coming weeks.

The Eagles want to bolster their defence this summer after a number of experienced professionals such as Gary Cahill and Scott Dann departed the club when their contracts expired last month.

Would Bartley be a good signing for Palace?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Bartley has arguably just had the best season of his career to date, and seems to be in his prime right now.

"It may have come a little later than some might have expected, but perhaps Bartley is simply a late bloomer. In a difficult season for West Brom, he stood up and was counted.

"That is another reason why he'd be an excellent signing for Palace. He leads by example, and was actually handed the captain's armband on several occasions last season by Sam Allardyce.

"Palace need some leadership at the back after losing some senior professionals in these positions, and Bartley could provide it."

Jonathan Gorrie

"No.

"That's not to say Kyle Bartley is necessarily a bad player, it's just it's not clear as to what he could bring that Gary Cahill couldn't.

"If Palace really are looking to change things up and bring a fresher sense to the squad, they need to look for dynamic, long-term investments to replace their experience.

"At 30, is that really what Bartley offers? Is this an upgrade?

"Patrick Vieira needs to surround himself with top-level experience during the early days of his Palace tenure given just how much change is happening at the club.

"Palace would be better off reconsidering their decision to let Cahill go instead."

Joshua Cole

"When you consider that Crystal Palace no longer have the likes of Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho at their disposal, it could be argued that it may be a shrewd bit of business by Vieira if he can seal move for Bartley.

"A stand-out performer in what otherwise was a season to forget for West Brom last season, the centre-back ranked in the top five at the Hawthorns for clearances per game (5.3), blocks per match (1.2) and aerial duels won (3.6 per game), as per WhoScored.

"With the Baggies set for a year in the second-tier of English football, Bartley may be tempted to join Palace as it will give him another opportunity to prove his worth against some of the world's best attackers.

"Providing that Vieira is able to nurture Bartley's talent, the £3m fee that Palace will have to pay could turn out to be a bargain as the defender may emerge as a key figure at Selhurst Park."

