Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has finally filled his trophy boots.

The Barcelona superstar, who has won everything there is to win at club level, has been called every superlative man has ever concocted, but, until today, he had never been called an international winner.

The lack of success in the international sphere has for years been the one major blot on Messi's otherwise glittering CV.

It was the main angle of attack for critics questioning his credentials as the 'Greatest Footballer of All Time' and a source of genuine heartache for the man himself.

However, that all changed as the 34-year-old and his beloved Argentina stormed the Brazilian fortress that is the Maracana in Rio De Janeiro to claim a historic Copa America win.

It took just a single Angel Di Maria goal to separate the sides on a night that saw all the ghosts of three Copa America final losses, and that 2014 World Cup final defeat put to bed.

Manic scenes from the Argentina dressing room

Unsurprisingly, the players well and truly let their hair down as they partied on into the night.

Now, manic footage from inside the Argentinean dressing room has emerged and it only further highlights just how much the win meant to Messi.

The unstoppable forward can be seen clutching the trophy while dancing around the room as his teammates chant and sing.

He probably still hasn't put it down!

The favourite for the Ballon d'Or?

It is a truly crowning moment on a career that has been simply unlike any other that has ever gone before.

Despite Barcelona's disappointing season, Messi is now surely the favourite to go on a clinch yet another Ballon D'Or.

"It's crazy, the happiness I am feeling is not something that could be explained. I've left sad before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen,” Messi told reporters, per journalist Roy Nemer.

"I had a lot of confidence in this group which got stronger since the last Copa America. It's a group of very good people, that always pushes forward, that never complains about anything.

"It was a lot [of] days where we were closed but the goal was clear and we were able to become champions. The happiness is immense. I've dreamed of this many times."

"We are still not aware that we are champions, of what we have achieved," he continued.

"But I think it will be a match that will last in history, not just because we are champions of America but because we beat Brazil in their country."

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

News Now - Sport News