Transfer news: Villa eye £18m-rated ace - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham could sell Harry Winks this summer if they receive a suitable offer for his services, according to Football.London.

This could be good news for Aston Villa, who are reportedly interested in signing the defensive midfielder.

Winks, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, made just nine starts in the Premier League in 2020/21, as he fell down the pecking order at Spurs. However, it is understood that, as things stand, he is happy to remain at the club for another year.

Tottenham may see things differently, though, and could look to cash in on the 25-year-old, which could work to Villa's advantage.

If Villa did manage to tempt Winks to the Midlands, would he be a good signing?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Winks has hardly been given the opportunity to show what he can do over the last 12 months, but it should not be forgotten that he has operated at the highest level.

"The Tottenham man has competed in title races and a Champions League final at the north London club, while also picking up 10 caps for his country, including helping the side record a historic 3-2 win away in Spain in late 2018.

"Villa want to bring in a defensive midfielder this summer and Winks has the experience and composure to flourish for Dean Smith's men.

"It's also been reported that Villa wish to become a top four side moving forwards, and with Winks in their ranks, he could use his nous and passing ability to help the club achieve this target."

Man United table £50m Varane bid! Hear all the reaction on The Football Terrace...

Jonathan Gorrie

"Frankly, no.

"Indeed, if Aston Villa are to lose Jack Grealish this summer, they will be deprived of the man who averages the most key passes and dribbles per game (via WhoScored).

"While the signing of Emi Buendia may be with a view to help out on that front, trusting him to be able to replace Grealish right off the bat seems very risky, given his importance.

"Obviously, Winks would unlikely be a direct replacement for the England star, he just doesn't offer much of anything.

"A nice passer of the ball and a man noted for his ability to recycle possession, that simply isn't what Villa need.

"James Ward-Prowse (another to have been linked) is at least more industrious, averaging more in the way of tackles and interceptions per game (via WhoScored) and offers a genuine threat from set-pieces.

"Forget Winks, go for Ward-Prowse."

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

Joshua Cole

“Although it would be naïve to suggest that Villa do not need to make any further alterations to their squad this summer, a move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks could backfire.

“Considering that he currently has the likes of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz at his disposal, Dean Smith may not necessarily be able to guarantee the Spurs academy graduate a starting role at Villa Park next season.

“Furthermore, whilst Winks only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.37 in the Premier League last season, the two aforementioned players both achieved better scores.

“Instead of wasting a considerable chunk of their transfer budget on an individual who may not necessarily improve their chances of pushing on in the Premier League, Villa should instead look to bolster their options in other areas that need to be addressed.”

News Now - Sport News