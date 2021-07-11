Dustin Poirier's wife was seen giving Conor McGregor the middle finger following the main event fight of UFC 264.

The Irishman and The Diamond locked horns for the third time, with the former keen on avenging his knockout defeat in January. However, McGregor broke his leg during the first round while stepping back from a punch, and was deemed unable to continue by the doctors.

Hence, Poirier won the fight via doctor stoppage, registering his second victory over Notorious and third in a row.

However, there was plenty of drama following the fight as many would have expected.

A couple of days back, McGregor tweeted a picture of Poirier's wife Jolie sending him a direct message request on Instagram, and after the fight, Notorious didn't shy away from mentioning it while speaking to Joe Rogan.

McGregor said: "Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby. Hit me back up I'll chat to you later on, I'll be at the after party at the Wynn night club. You look in bits you little h**."

Jolie, seemingly disgusted with his comments and his recent antics, responded by showing him the middle finger.

Prior to the fight, McGregor said that he would "make Poirier pay with his life." The Diamond unsurprisingly criticised his comments, saying: "You don't say the things he said. He was saying he was going to kill me; you don't say stuff like that."

This isn't the first time that McGregor has targeted a rival's wife.

A couple of years back, while trying to call Khabib Nurmagomedov out for a rematch, he posted a picture of his wedding day with the caption: "Your wife is a towel mate."

He eventually went on to delete the tweet following backlash from the fans.

McGregor isn't someone who shies away from trash-talk, but his comments regarding Poirier's wife were unnecessary. As for the latter's reaction, one can't really blame her.

McGregor now has lost four of his last five fights and this might lead many to thinking that he should retire for good.

