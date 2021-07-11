Liverpool transfers: Reds eye move for dribble master - The Verdict

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore, as revealed by Football Insider.

The Merseyside club have reportedly reached out to Wolves already to enquire about Traore's availability.

The Reds want to strengthen their attacking options this summer and have identified the Spanish wide man as a potential target.

Jurgen Klopp specifically wants to bring in a player who can be deployed on either flank or through the middle, and is capable of carrying the ball up the pitch.

Traore has played in all of the front three positions, and has become known for his speed on the counter-attack for Wolves since he arrived at Molineux in 2018.

So, would the 25-year-old be a good signing for Liverpool ahead of the 2021/22 season?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole express their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Traore is a fine player when at his brilliant best, taking on all-comers no matter how many opponents he is surrounded by. Indeed, according to WhoScored, he completed an astonishing 153 successful dribbles in the Premier League in 2020/21.

"But does he do enough with the ball when he gets into dangerous positions? That is debatable.

"Back in 2019/20, he appeared to be on the right track when he registered 13 league goal involvements, but he followed that up with just five this term, and back in 2018/19 it was only two. This highlights that consistency is an issue in his game that he needs to address.

"Right now, Liverpool have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota who are more reliable when it comes to chipping in with goals and assists. With this in mind, Liverpool should ignore the temptation to pursue Traore."

Will Liverpool snap up Saul Niguez this summer? Hear the latest gossip on The Football Terrace...

Jonathan Gorrie

"Without a shadow of a doubt.

"While there is more to Adama Traore's game (as he showed during the 2019/20 season), the best way to reinvigorate a team who have looked fatigued is to bring in some searing pace.

"Again, that might sound somewhat reductive and perhaps too simplistic an argument, but Traore can bring something fresh to Liverpool.

"At their worst last season, the club's famed front three struggled to convince and looked unable to get past opposition defences. With the Spaniard in the team and the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago pulling strings from deep, he can create space with his runs in behind, allowing the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane room to cut inside and cause damage.

"At only 25, there's still room for improvement too and Klopp has certainly proven during his time at Anfield that he can take players to the next level."

1 of 15 Who did Liverpool beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Leeds United

Joshua Cole

“Although Traore can strike fear into the hearts of his opponents with his pace and trickery, he has struggled for consistency in recent years when it comes to his end product.

“The Spain international’s performances during the previous campaign for Wolves were frustrating as despite averaging the joint-highest average WhoScored match rating at the club (7.11), he only provided five direct goal contributions in 37 league appearances.

“Whereas Liverpool do need to strengthen their squad this summer to mount a push for the Premier League title next season, it could be argued that a move for Traore would be a waste of funds as they already have several players at their disposal who have a better track record of delivering the goods at this level.

“Instead of splashing the cash on the winger, the Reds ought to strengthen their options up front as Roberto Firmino is currently lacking competition in this particular position.”

News Now - Sport News