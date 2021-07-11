UFC 264 took place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada with all the fighters involved earning plenty from the event as you'd expect.

The most anticipated fight of the event was between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the lightweight category, with the latter winning via doctor's stoppage after his opponent was unable to continue due to a leg injury.

Gilbert Burns defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision in the welterweight category, while Tai Tuivasa knocked out Greg Hardy in heavyweight. Sean O'Malley won over Kris Moutinho in bantamweight, while Irene Aldana defeated Yana Kunitskaya in catchweight.

A total of 24 fighters competed at UFC 264 and all of them were paid well.

Despite losing, however, McGregor still took home a lot more than Poirier.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings of each fighter, along with their incentives, as per The Sports Daily.

Conor McGregor - $5,011,000 ($5,000,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Poirier - $1,021,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O'Malley - $221,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay).

Gilbert Burns - $216,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Tavares - $192,000 ($88,000 to show, $88,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Condit - $171,000 ($150,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stephen Thompson - $156,000 ($140,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa - $149,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin - $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy - $106,000 ($100,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dricus du Plessis - $103,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 to show, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kris Moutinho - $89,000 ($10,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana - $77,400 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $12,600 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omari Akhmedov - $76,000 ($65,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price - $68,000 ($57,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia - $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya - $62,600 ($44,000 to show, $12,600 from Aldana for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye - $62,000 ($51,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira - $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ilia Topuria - $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Hall - $41,500 ($37,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles - $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov - $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jerome Rivera - $14,500 ($10,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Attendance - 20,062

Gate - $16,760,000

