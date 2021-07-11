Lionel Messi has finally added an international winners medal to his glittering collection.

After decades of dominating the European club sphere, Messi's lack of international success was a massive blot on his career.

The spectre of international failure has long-haunted the man considered to be one of the greatest footballers to have ever lived but now those ghosts have been banished to the shadows.

Angel Di Maria's goal was all it took on a night that saw Argentina overcome their ancient rivals, Brazil, in their Rio de Janeiro fortress.

The scenes in the aftermath were understandably frenzied as the Argentineans well and truly let their hair down in celebration of their momentous achievement.

The merriment continued well into the night as well with the overjoyed players sharing manic footage from within the dressing room.

For Messi in particular, it was clear that an almighty weight had been lifted from his shoulders after numerous painful near-misses.

Messi was on the losing side in no less than three Copa America finals as well as the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

It is no surprise then, that he was the heart and soul of the party in the aftermath of Argentina's massive victory.

However, before he was seen dancing topless in the dressing room, Messi took the time to call his loved ones to share the crowning moment with them.

The Barcelona superstar was seen excitedly video-chatting with his son Ciro, showing off his brand new medal.

'Look Ciro, look!', he shouted as he brandished his medal. Just look how much it means to Messi and his family.

For a man who has made a habit of winning silverware, the outpouring of emotion last night was unlike anything we have ever seen before.

He is now the nailed-on favourite to win yet another Ballon d'Or later this year and he couldn't be more deserving.

Whatever side of the Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo divide you fall on, you can't help but feel a sense of joy for the Argentine.

Thankfully, at the age of 34, we still have a few years of Messi magic to look forward to. For now though, Messi will take some time off to rest with his loved ones and recharge for the next season.

There just so happens to be a World Cup on the horizon and, with the duck finally broken, who knows what Argentina could go on to achieve.

