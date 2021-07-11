Southampton eye transfer deal for £23.9m star - The Verdict

Southampton are keen on signing Atalanta's Joakim Maehle this summer, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Saints tried to sign Maehle two years ago but were unsuccessful on that occasion. They have now renewed their interest in the Danish full-back who only moved to Atalanta six months ago.

The 24-year-old played 25 games in all competitions for the Serie A outfit in the second part of the campaign, helping Gian Piero Gasperini's men secure a third-placed finish in the league and a place in the Coppa Italia final, which they lost to Juventus.

He has since gone on to flourish at the Euros this summer, and his performances appear to have caught the eye of Southampton, who have made an enquiry into Maehle's availability.

Atalanta reportedly want €28m (£23.9m) before they let him go.

Having found out about Maehle's price-tag, should Southampton pursue Maehle, and would he be a good signing?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Get this deal done.

"If Southampton manage to pull off the signing of Maehle, it could be an incredible piece of business from the club.

"Capable of operating from either flank, Maehle has a great balance in his game between attack and defence, which brought stability to Atalanta in the second half of the 2020/21 season. It is no coincidence that they won 14 of the 20 league games that he featured in.

"He very rarely has a bad game, and his reliability mixed with that touch of magic that he possesses, which we saw in the Euros quarter-final with his cross for Kasper Dolberg, is exactly what Southampton need moving into next season."

Jonathan Gorrie

"This seems like overkill.

"Indeed, Saints have already signed Romain Perraud and are believed to be confident of landing Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United.

"With Kyle Walker-Peters and even Mohammed Salisu (although not ideal) able to operate in the full-back positions too, signing another one seems like a waste, especially in a post-pandemic market when spending could be low as it is.

"While strength in depth certainly isn't something to be sniffed at, Saints have other areas they need to focus on.

"Even if Danny Ings does stay at the club, there's a real lack of firepower. Outside of the England international, no one hit double figures in 2020/21 and - as good as James Ward-Prowse is from set-pieces - relying on him to keep doing it seems implausible.

"Given the activity on the full-back front already, Saints should be looking at other areas."

Joshua Cole

“If Maehle is made available for transfer this summer by Atalanta, it would surely be a no-brainer for Southampton to seal a deal for one of their long-term targets.

“A superb talent who is capable of playing as a wing-back on both sides of the pitch, the Denmark international managed to deliver some encouraging displays in Serie A last season as he helped his side clinch a Champions League spot.

“Particularly impressive during Atalanta’s victories over Sampdoria and Bologna, Maehle managed to provide assists for his team-mates in both clashes as he received WhoScored match ratings of 8.02 and 7.32, respectively.



“Predominantly used as a right wing-back by the Italian club, the 24-year-old could turn out to be a significant upgrade on the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Yan Valery if the Saints opt to splash the cash on him.”

